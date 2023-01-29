This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Explains How APC Remains Best Hope For More Prosperous Nigeria

Bola Tinubu, a candidate for the All Progressives Congress, claimed that his group is still the best hope for a more wealthy Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday at an APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The former governor of Lagos is cited as saying in a statement released by Tinubu Press and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, “APC is the greatest and only chance for a successful and peaceful country.”

“Don’t let yourself be deceived by others, don’t allow yourself to go back to your past without any hope and with nothing to say about your life and future.”

President Muhammadu buhari and Tinubu have denied speculations of a falling out, claiming their mutual support has been ongoing and unjustified.

The APC candidate for president declared that the nation would use agriculture’s potential to meet its developmental issues.

Tinubu praised the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, for his efforts to solve security issues in the state and said that he and his running partner, Kashim Shettima, had what it takes to bring peace back to not only Zamfara but the entire nation.

He urged the people of Zamfara State to support the incumbent president rather than the opposition.

He added, “What you see in Nigeria is a vision of what you cannot see. They strive to make you poor so they can make you rich. To make you hungry, they want to devour everything. They want everything while giving you nothing.

“We are here today to reiterate that the vision we have for a bigger Nigeria will triumph over the vision of a broken Nigeria that is blind. Keep in mind that blind ambition follows blind vision.

“We won’t allow him use you for his own selfish purposes. To rid Nigeria of mediocrity, the President has carried out his responsibility. We must now play our part by rescuing you and our precious country from his egotistical schemes.”

