Tinubu: Electricity Given To Niger Is Not On Behalf Of ECOWAS, But Nigeria Bilateral Agreement-Aliyu Gebi

The National Co-ordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi had reacted to President Tinubu’s decision to cut electricity supply to Niger Republic in other to end the Coup administration. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that the electricity given to Niger by Nigeria is not because of ECOWAS, but because of an existing bilateral agreement.

While commenting on President Tinubu request to the Senate for military action against the Niger Coup administration, Aliyu Gebi further stated that President Tinubu should first call for an emergency national security council before going to handle that of ECOWAS.

According to Arise TV , he said, “The electricity is given to Niger, not for and on behalf of ECOWAS. It is Nigeria giving Niger in a bilateral agreement. It is Nigeria that pulled the plug, not ECOWAS. I would have hoped to see the President call in for an emergency national security council first, before an ECOWAS emergency summit. Even from the ECOWAS perspective, there should be an emergency session of the ECOWAS parliament. There are layers that should have been deployed, but we boxed ourselves into this seven-day ultimatum.”

