Tinubu Doesn’t Have To Secure 25% Votes In FCT To Emerge Winner After Achieving 25% Spread – Opeyemi Bamidele

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, a witness for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, testified in court that Tinubu, who received 25% of the vote nationwide during the recently concluded presidential election, does not need to win 25% of the votes cast in FCT Abuja to win the presidency.

Senator Bamidele highlighted that Bola Tinubu’s election cannot be overturned based on his purported forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States, per a court ruling, according to Arise Television. He was speaking about the claimed forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States.

In contrast, Bola Tinubu’s attorneys submitted a total of 18 documents in response to Peter Obi’s allegations against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi, according to Tinubu’s attorneys, was still a PDP member when he ran for president on the Labour Party’s behalf.

Atiku Abubakar’s lead attorney, Mr. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, argued that the document presented by the APC and Tinubu’s witness was in their favor, noting that he (APC Witness) described FCT as a symbol of status and a source of Nigeria’s unity in response to the claim made by Tinubu and the APC witness.

Recall that Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the PDP, are currently contesting the election that resulted in Bola Ahmed Tinubu becoming president. They claim that Tinubu shouldn’t have been declared the winner because he was unable to win at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT.

