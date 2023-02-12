Tinubu Does Not Require The Totality Of The Votes To Win – Tanko Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, a Northern elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has opined that the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari would not affect the chances of the Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu at the presidential election. He noted that despite the fact that both President Buhari and Tinubu are in the same political party, Nigerians would not hold him totally responsible for everything that has happened in the country, because Tinubu was not the one ruling the nation.

He added that the presidential candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu do not required the totality of the votes in all the 36 states in the country to emerged victorious at presidential election. He noted that what Tinubu needed to win the presidency is 25% of the total votes cast in all the 36 states and most importantly, two-thirds of the 36 states in the country would give him 24 states, which would be enough to emerged victorious. He further added that the Southwest geopolitical zones is the strongest voting base of the Former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu and if he could get two states in other Southern geopolitical zones and 10 states in the Northern geopolitical zones, he’s likely to get the 25% votes he needed to emerged victorious.

Source: Punch paper

KayWealth (

)