Tinubu Does Not Have A Problem Bringing People Who Contested Against Him To His Cabinet -Baba Yusuf

Nigerian policy analyst, Baba Yusuf, praised President Tinubu’s approach, stating that he appreciates the President’s decision to appoint individuals who contested against him in the February 2023 presidential election as ministers in his cabinet. During a recent appearance on TVC, Baba Yusuf commended the President’s political sagacity, emphasizing that this move reflects the maturing of Nigerian politics and a focus on the nation’s best interests.

According to Baba Yusuf, President Tinubu’s decision to include former opponents as ministerial nominees demonstrates his commitment to political balance and inclusivity for the advancement of the country. The analyst also mentioned the inclusion of figures from other parties, such as former governor Wike, and ongoing conversations with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, exemplifying the dynamism of this approach.

Baba Yusuf stated, “It is about the interest of the people. The people that contested the presidential election did that under the provisions of the constitution, and that has been put behind us. It also reflects the political sagacity of the president. Over and beyond those contestations, how do I harness the critical value this person will bring to move the country forward? You see the dynamism of even bringing people from another party. We have former governor, Wike, among the ministerial nominees list, and we have conversations going on with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It is about providing political balance and inclusivity to move the country forward. This is a traditional thing in politics, and as far as the politics are matured, the president is matured, he doesn’t have a problem bringing people that contested against him to his cabinet as long as they have values and everybody knows their place.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Regarding the capability of President Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees, Baba Yusuf did not comment on potential sabotage but focused on the importance of their value and the President’s commitment to the nation’s progress.

