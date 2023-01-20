This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Does not deserve the treatment he is Getting from buhari and Osinbajo- Shettima

Shettima asserts that Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not deserve the treatment he is getting from President Muhammadu buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, Yemi Osinbajo is still upset with Bola Tinubu for President.

Alhaji Yerima Shattima, the group’s National President, stated that Tinubu does not deserve the treatment he receives from Osinbajo in a conversation with Ejesgist News.

He insisted that if truly Osinbajo is in support of Tinubu, he ought to openly show his support for him.

According to him, Tinubu deserves more support from President Muhammadu buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo since he had fulfilled his debt to them.

The group also alleged that there is a crack within the APC.

He said: ” It’s sad that things have not been going well lately, but Tinubu doesn’t deserve what he is getting from buhari and Osinbajo; regardless of how awful it is, he has paid his dues and had stood with them. He deserves better assistance from them than what they are providing for him.”

Speaking further, Shettima stated that APC Governors are not sincere and urged Tinubu to rely on them as they may disappoint.

Content created and supplied by: Isaadodatti (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #deserve #treatment #buhari #Osinbajo #ShettimaTinubu Does not deserve the treatment he is Getting from buhari and Osinbajo- Shettima Publish on 2023-01-20 10:12:14