Tinubu Does Not Deserve The Kind Of Treatment He Gets From Osinbajo And buhari – Yerima Shettima

The National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Yerima Shettima has taken a swipe at the President, Muhammadu buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The outspoken Northerner accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of holding grudges against Bola Ahmed Tinubu since his defeat at the APC presidential primary election.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State defeated Professor Yemi Osinbajo and others in the APC presidential primary election last year. The Vice President has not been seen campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party since the campaign started late last year.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Post Newspaper, Shettima said; “It’s very unfortunate that in recent times things have not been going well; however, Tinubu does not deserve what he’s getting from Osinbajo and buhari; no matter how bad it is, he has paid his dues and has stood by them; “

News Source – The Daily Post Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

