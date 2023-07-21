Tinubu: Do Not Hire Politicians That Will Go Back And Ruin Everything That You Want To Do- Epelle

Mr. Jake Epelle expressed admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s rise to power without financial obligations to any individual or group. He emphasized the importance of the president’s decisions in selecting competent individuals for governance, as it directly impacts the nation’s reputation and legacy. Additionally, he highlighted his organization’s proactive approach in responding to the country’s present challenges and demonstrated genuine concern for the well-being of the less privileged.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Mr. Jake Epelle, the CEO of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation, shared his perspective on President Bola Tinubu’s rise to power. According to Epelle, Tinubu’s ascent was not influenced by financial contributions from any individual or group, thereby freeing him from any debts to others. He emphasized the importance of the president selecting individuals to represent the nation with professionalism rather than compromising its reputation.

In his own words:

“I follow this president strategically in terms of his antecedents and how he ran his campaign and all that. I can tell you that most probably Bola Tinubu didn’t collect money from anybody to emerge as president, so he doesn’t owe anybody. If he wants to serve this country and leave his name in the sand of gold, you don’t need to hire or patronize politicians that will go back and ruin everything that you want to do. Remember that those people will be forgotten, but we will not forget Bola Tinubu.”

Epelle argued that the president’s choices for governance are crucial, as they have the potential to shape the nation’s legacy. He believed that appointing politicians ill-suited for the task may lead to temporary issues that will eventually be forgotten, but the impact on the president’s reputation and legacy will be long-lasting. This stance reflects his belief in the significance of responsible and principled governance.

During the interview, Epelle revealed that he and his organization are actively adapting to the current state of affairs in the country. This implies that they are keeping abreast of the prevailing challenges and working to find relevant solutions. His concern for the less privileged further indicates his commitment to addressing the issues faced by vulnerable members of society during difficult times.

SOURCE: YOUTUBE

Video 55:02

Quoted (

)