“Tinubu Do Not Have A Problem Bringing People Who Contested Against Him To His Cabinet” – Baba Yusuf

Nigerian policy analyst, Baba Yusuf, praised President Tinubu’s forward-thinking approach, stating that he has no qualms about appointing individuals who contested against him in the February 2023 presidential election to serve as ministers in his cabinet.

During a recent appearance on TVC, Baba Yusuf commended the President’s political sagacity, emphasizing that this move reflects the maturing of Nigerian politics and the focus on the nation’s best interests.

According to Baba Yusuf, the President’s decision to include former opponents as ministerial nominees demonstrates his commitment to political balance and inclusivity for the advancement of the country. The analyst also mentioned the inclusion of figures from other parties, such as former governor Wike and ongoing conversations with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, exemplifying the dynamism of this approach.

He said, “It is about the interest of the people. The people that contested the presidential election did that under the ambient of the provision of the constitution and that has been put behind us. It also reflects the political sagacity of the president. Over and beyond those contestations, how do I rain in the critical value this person will bring in for us to move the country forward? You see the dynamism of even bringing people from another party. We have former governor, Wike among the ministerial nominees list and we have conversations going on with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It is about providing political balance. It is about Inclusivity in other to move the country forward. This is a traditional thing in politics, as far as the politics are matured, the president is matured he doesn’t have a problem bringing people that contested against him to his cabinet so far they have values and everybody knows his place.”

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think President Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees have the capability to deliver without sabotaging his government internally?

Leave a comment on the comment box below! Thanks for reading.

[Start watching video from 17:13]

DeLight01 (

)