Tinubu Divides Petroleum Ministry as he assigns portfolios to Ministers

According to the Daily Trust, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved to allocate roles and responsibilities to the 45 ministers who were confirmed by the Senate last Monday.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has released a list outlining the different portfolios assigned, which includes the splitting of certain ministries and the creation of new ones. There have also been additional tasks given to certain ministries.

For example, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been divided, resulting in the appointment of Ekperipe Ekpo as the Minister of State for Gas Resources. Heineken Lokpobiri has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

It remains uncertain whether President Tinubu will maintain the position of senior Minister of Petroleum, a role previously held by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, during his eight-year term.

Other ministries that have been split include Finance, Budget, and National Planning, as well as Works and Housing. Wale Edun will now serve as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Atiku Bagudu has taken on the role of Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

David Umahi and Ahmed M. Dangiwa have now become substantive ministers in the Works and Housing ministries, respectively. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo has been appointed as the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

