Tinubu Directs CBN To Apply Financial Sanctions Against Niger Coup Plotters And Their Associates

President Bola Tinubu has authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to impose further financial sanctions on the coupists in Niger Republic and their associates. Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, told reporters this at a press conference at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Presidential Spokesman, who pointed out that Nigeria’s actions so far against the hijackers of power in the neighbouring West African country were not taken solely by Nigeria, but as instructions by a regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Ngelale, who stated that President Tinubu’s actions against the Niger Republic have been taken in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, explained that they have nothing to do with ethnic or religious considerations, as some have claimed.

“I can also report that, following the expiration of the ultimatum’s deadline and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic,” he stated.

Source: The NATION

