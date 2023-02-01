Tinubu Didn’t Ridicule Buhari In Calabar – APC Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council (APC PCC) has denied media reports that its flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the exchange rate.

Naija reported that during a speech at his APC presidential rally in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, Tinubu said that when the Buhari government took over, the naira/dollar exchange rate would drop to $1. On the parallel market, the exchange rate was around N200 to dollars.

But in a statement Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and public relations at the PCC, said the reference to Tinubu’s exchange rate was in no way an attack on the government led by Muhammad Buhari and that it would try to hold out like the People’s Democratic Party. said it was an attempt. PDP) has mismanaged the country’s economy and foreign exchange crisis since 2015.

Onanuga said Tinub was not referring to Buhari and was not smearing the president, adding that attempts by the opposition to create a rift between the two leaders would be doomed. He added that the APC, its leadership, and President Buhari firmly support Tinubu. He explained that Tinubu only advised people not to vote for the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Part of the statement reads: Anyone who followed the full sequence and context of what Asiwaju said at the calabar rally would know that he directed rockets at the PDP and Atiku. maintained foreign exchange reserves at $28 billion despite unprecedented oil revenues until Buhari took power in May 2015.

“Despite massive oil theft and low oil prices, until recently, President Buhari had amassed reserves of about $38 billion.” PDP reached an exchange rate of N85 to US$1 in 1999 and remained at N230 in 2015. His mischievous PDP media’s futile attempts to impersonate Asiwaju tinubu did nothing to undermine his central message. Our candidate clearly stated that people should not follow the PDP and Atiku because they don’t know the way.

