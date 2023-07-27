“Tinubu Did Not Wet The Ground Before Hitting It Running; People Are Not Happy” – Ahmed Buhari

Ahmed Buhari’s interview on AIT shed light on the concerns surrounding President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and advocated for more inclusive governance that incorporates the perspectives of both the youth and the elderly for a more prosperous future.

In a recent interview on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Ahmed Buhari, a vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, shared his thoughts on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. According to Buhari, there is a noticeable sense of discontent among the people regarding Tinubu’s policies since assuming office. He criticized the lack of relief brought about by these policies and suggested that the President should have taken more time to prepare and plan before implementing them.

Moreover, Buhari emphasized the significance of engaging the youth at all levels of society. He stressed the need for President Tinubu to sit down with young people and actively listen to their desires and expectations from his government. Buhari expressed confidence that if the youths’ voices were truly heard, they would express their genuine needs and aspirations.

Buhari concluded by highlighting the importance of harnessing the collective strength of both the youth and the wisdom of the elderly for a successful presidency. Acknowledging that the country’s future lies in the hands of its young population, he emphasized the necessity of integrating their energy and ideas into the decision-making process while also seeking guidance from experienced elders.

Please watch the video below:

https://www.facebook.com/AfricaIndependentTelevision/videos/6427963103991940/?app=fbl

TomTundex (

)