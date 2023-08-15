Tinubu did not send us to Niger, but rather, the Ulema asked for permission to intervene-Sheik Ahmad

According to an article posted on ARISE NEWS today, the National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheik Abdurrahman Ahmad made it clear that President Bola Tinubu did not send them to Niger, but rather, the Ulema went to the president to seek leave to intervene.

Sheik Ahmad says he believes there is an attempt to de-escalate the situation, especially between the new government in Niger and the leadership of ECOWAS. “They have assured us that they are going to make contact, and I believe that they have started making contacts. And if the news coming from the ECOWAS Secretariat is anything to go by, we are sure that there is going to be de-escalation as the decision to send in the standby forces has been suspended indefinitely.”

He concluded by saying that all this progress gives great hope that there will be a peaceful and amicable resolution and that there will be no war at the end of the day. After all, war is not in the best interest of Niger or the entire ECOWAS region. “We don’t want to be drafted into a proxy war, and we don’t want to fight our brothers.”

