Tinubu Did Not Say A Word Throughout The Peace Accord Because He Was Sleeping -Omoyele Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has reacted towards the presence of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the peace accord meeting.

The AAC presidential candidate who is also a human rights activist revealed that the presidential candidate of the APC did not say anything throughout the meeting which was a necessary one for the various presidential candidates.

He claimed that the former governor of Lagos state was sleeping all throughout the entire peace committee meeting, and that it was the national chairman of his party, Abdullahi Adamu who spoke on his behalf.

In his words… “We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The APC slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf”

Recall that the various presidential candidates were present in Abuja for the signing of the peace accord ahead of the polls next month, though, the labour party presidential candidate and his running mate were absent.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

