NEWS

Tinubu Did Not Insult Akwa Ibom People By Referring To The Governor As “That Small Boy”- Effiong

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prominent human rights lawyer, good governance advocate, public affairs commentator, activist, and columnist, Inibehe Effiong has maintained that the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu did not insult Akwa Ibom People by referring to the governor as “that small boy,” adding that the Governor should leave Akwa Ibom people out of the issue.

Mr. Effiong, who made this known through a post he made on his official Twitter handle, reiterated that he doesn’t understand how political banter directed at Governor Udom Emmanuel by Senator Bola Tinubu became an insult to Akwa Ibom people as propagated in some quarters, adding that politicians have the habit of resorting to abuse of language to distract the people.

Below are the captured screenshots of the post;

Source: Twitter // Inibehe Effiong

It will be recalled that Bola Tinubu during his rally in Uyo last Monday, allegedly addressed Governor Udom Emmanuel as “that small boy who lives in my backyard in Lagos.”

Kindly share your thoughts in the comments section below.

bulletin.com (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: On Power Devolution I Stand—Akeredolu, My House Bombed With Explosives—Ikenga

7 mins ago

2023: By God’s Grace, Your Prayer to Be a VP to a Northerner Will Not Be Answered—Clark Slams Okowa

9 mins ago

BREAKING: CBN Orders All Banks To Start Paying New Notes Over The Counter

26 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:No Victor, No Vanquished—Obaseki;No Going Back, Take Back Nigeria Now Or Never—Obi

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button