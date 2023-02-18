Tinubu Did Not Instigate Governors Against Buhari On Naira Redesign — APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has deemed a false report in the media that Senator Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, has asked the party’s governors to defy orders of President Muhammadu Buhari on the new design of the nairanotes.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Public, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) provided the clear explanation in a statement he gave in Abuja on Friday.

“Our attention has been focused on the spreading fake news that Tinubu has asked the APC Governors to ignore President Buhari’s broadcast and implement the Supreme Court’s decision to recirculate old banknotes.

“Mr. Dele Alake, APC-PCC Communications and Media Advisor has never given such advice on behalf of Tinubu,” said Onanuga. He added that the message quoted by the platform was randomly shared on WhatsApp, emphasizing that Alake was not the author.

He also said that since the beginning of the nairanote redesign crisis, Tinubu has called for calm as the authorities try to find a solution to the crisis.

“He offers a six-point suggestion to ease the agony our people face when trying to get money from the bank.

“He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, who is his leader in this matter.

“Therefore, it is unthinkable and unthinkable for him to order the APC governors to disregard President Buhari’s orders on monetary matters. “The governors who have so far announced this action have made it clear that they are acting at the discretion of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country,” Onanuga stressed.

According to the APC-PCC director of communications and publicity, Tinubu had no influence on the decision.

He added that journalists, unless they are acting on the orders of their political opponents or pursuing an agenda, should try to confirm the authorship of their materials with the Media Directorate Information and Publicity of APC-PCC.

Onanuga also said reporters can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu media office or Mr. Alake before reporting.

