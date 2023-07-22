Tinubu Did Not Collect Money From Anybody To Emerge As President, So He Does Not Owe Anyone—Epelle

During an interview with Channels Television, Mr. Jake Epelle, Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation, stated that President Bola Tinubu did not collect money from anybody to emerge as a president, so he does not owe anyone anything. He added that it is the responsibility of the president to hire those who would represent the country professionally and not those who would ruin the name of the country.

He stated that if the president hires politicians who are not supposed to be in government, they will be forgotten, but the president will always be remembered forever. He revealed that he and other people in his organisation are trying to adjust themselves to the current situation of the country, pointing out that he wonders how the poor would be coping with the situation on the ground. He, however, urged the president to get his cabinet ready so as to promote the effectiveness and efficiency of his Job.

According to him, “I follow this president strategically in terms of his antecedents and how he ran his campaign and all that. I can tell you that most probably Bola Tinubu didn’t collect money from anybody to emerge as president, so he doesn’t owe anybody. If he wants to serve this country and leave his name in the sand of gold, you don’t need to hire or patronise politicians that will go back and ruin everything that you want to do. Remember that those people will be forgotten, but we will not forget Bola Tinubu.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (55:02)

