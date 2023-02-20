Tinubu Deserves What He Is Experiencing Now, He Betrayed Yorubas By Giving Us Buhari – Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress’ Asiwaju Tinubu deserves what he is now receiving, according to Elder Stateman in the South West, PA Ayo Adebanjo.

Recall that the former governor of Lagos State is one of the front-runners in the presidential election on February 25. Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party are some of the other front-runners.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune paper, the head of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere claimed that everything happening in the nation is intended to harm Asiwaju Tinubu’s chances of winning the upcoming election.

Asiwaju Tinubu, in the opinion of PA Ayo, betrayed the Yoruba nation when he went to Muhammadu Buhari and back him to win the 2015 presidential election.

In his words: “Tinubu deserves what he is currently experiencing. He deceived the Yoruba people; he brought us to Buhari, where we are to this day.”

Source: Tribune paper.

HealthTourist (

)