Tinubu deserves the Treatment he is receiving now, because He deceived The Yoruba people – Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Less than seven days before Nigerian eligible voters go to the polls to elect the next president who will run the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Elder Stateman in the South West PA Ayo Adebanjo stated that Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, deserves the treatment he is currently receiving.

Remember that one of the front-runners in the February 25 presidential election is the former governor of Lagos State. Three further front-runners are Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune paper, the head of the Yoruba sociocultural organisation Afenifere claimed that everything going on in the country is designed to undermine Asiwaju Tinubu’s chances of winning the forthcoming election.

According to PA Ayo, Asiwaju Tinubu abandoned the Yoruba people by backing Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to win the 2015 presidential election.

He claims that: “Tinubu deserved what he is going through right now. He fooled the Yoruba people, and he is to blame for bringing us Buhari, and where we are to this day.”

