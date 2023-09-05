Tinubu departs Abuja for G20 summit in India

President Bola Tinubu has left Abuja, the country’s capital city, for the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

The Cable paper reported that, Tinubu departed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The meeting is anticipated to take place on September 9 and 10.

Ajuri Ngelale, a spokesperson for the president, stated on September 1 that Tinubu hopes to entice international investment to the nation during the summit.

The presidential spokesperson announced that his principle will meet with heads of state, business moguls, and the CEOs of some of the most valuable companies in the world.

Ngelale announced that his principal would lead a roundtable discussion at the conference with more than 20 chief executives from various industries.

The presidential election tribunal will rule on petitions contesting the president’s election victory on Wednesday while he is overseas in India.

In a similar development, President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with service chiefs at the State House in Abuja ahead of his trip to the G20 summit in India.

The Cable paper reported that, meeting was attended by Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff and Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff.

