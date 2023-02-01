This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu denies attacking buhari at APC rally, blasts ‘PDP media

The APC-PCC, the presidential campaign arm of the All Progressives Congress, criticized Bola Tinubu for having his comments on the dollar exchange rate misconstrued.

The campaign claims that some media outlets misconstrued the former governor of Lagos’ remarks made during the party’s election rally on Tuesday in Calabar, the capital of Cross River.

The APC-director PCC’s of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, reacted on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should be rejected by voters, according to Onanuga, because of their shortcomings throughout the course of their 16 years in power.

He asserted that the use of exchange rates was not meant as an attack on President Muhammadu buhari’s leadership, but rather as an example of how the PDP’s lack of economic know-how has contributed to the ongoing forex problem since 2015.

The spokesperson emphasized that Tinubu was slamming the PDP and Atiku if one were to listen to his complete speech in its entirety and context.

Lest we forget, the PDP left the foreign reserve at $28 billion by May 2015, when buhari took office, despite record-breaking receipts from crude oil.

Up until recently, President buhari had grown the stockpile despite massive oil theft and a cheap price for gasoline, bringing it to almost $38 billion. The N230 exchange rate the PDP agreed to in 1999 was maintained in 2015.

According to the APC campaign, Tinubu’s primary themes were unaffected by the “futile attempt” made by the “mischievous PDP media” to deceive him.

Onanuga claims that the flagbearer counseled the masses against following the PDP and Atiku “because they don’t know the way,” adding that it is ludicrous for Tinubu to openly attack the buhari administration.

