Tinubu decorates service chiefs with new ranks

According to the Daily Post, President Bola Tinubu has bestowed new ranks upon the recently appointed service chiefs in a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In the presence of their families, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar were all decorated with their new ranks.

The vibrant ceremony took place on Monday in Abuja, during which the President urged the service chiefs to maintain a spirit of teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country. The Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the inauguration ceremony.

During the brief ceremony, Tinubu emphasized the importance of teamwork, attributing the achievements in the security sector to the dedication, commitment, and unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces.

He commended their significant contributions to the nation’s peace and stability, stating, “Obvious gains are being recorded and positive results in our security challenges because of your dedication, commitment, and steadfastness.”

The President reassured the new Service Chiefs of the government’s commitment to supporting them in their roles. He underscored the value of virtues such as positive team thinking, unity, and selfless service, assuring that despite the economic challenges faced by the country, a better future awaits Nigeria.

Tinubu also called on all members of the Armed Forces to perceive themselves as one unified family, irrespective of their differences.

He emphasized the importance of honest service to the nation, urging government officials, including the service chiefs, to embrace this ideal. Furthermore, he expressed his determination to resolve the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“We are committed to serving you and not to ruling over you,” the President affirmed. In response, General Musa, speaking on behalf of the Service Chiefs, expressed their unwavering commitment to ensuring the nation’s security and defense in their respective positions.

He stated, “Our appointment is a clear manifestation of the confidence reposed in us and recognition of our humble abilities to deliver for our dear nation. We pledge to carry out our duties with the utmost dedication and unwavering loyalty.

I assure Mr. President that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are 100 percent loyal to the government. We will go wherever we are ordered, by air, sea, or land. We will ensure that Nigeria is projected in a positive light.

May God bless Nigeria and guide the Armed Forces in our efforts to protect our nation’s territorial integrity and ensure peace and security prevail.”

