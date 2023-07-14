Tinubu declares state of emergency on food

President Bola Tinubu has officially declared a state of emergency concerning food security in Nigeria. During a press briefing with State House correspondents on Thursday, Dele Alake, the President’s spokesperson, made the announcement.

The President has issued a directive to place all matters related to the availability and affordability of food and water, which are vital aspects of people’s livelihoods, under the authority of the National Security Council. This directive aligns with the Tinubu administration’s dedication to supporting the most vulnerable segments of society. Alake stated that the President is fully aware of the increasing cost of food and its impact on the financial well-being of citizens.

Furthermore, the President has mandated the immediate distribution of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households as a measure to allete the consequences of subsidy removal. The President emphasized the urgent need for the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to collaborate in ensuring adequate irrigation of farmlands and securing year-round food production.

“To achieve this objective, we will establish and provide assistance to a National Commodity Board responsible for regularly evaluating and monitoring food prices. This board will also create a strategic food reserve, serving as a mechanism to stabilize prices for essential grains and other food items. Through the board, the government will work to mitigate fluctuations in food prices.

“To support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention initiatives, we have engaged various stakeholders. These stakeholders include the National Commodity Exchange (NCX), Seed Companies, National Seed Council, Research Institutes, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Food Processing/Agricultural Processing Associations, private sector participants and Prime Anchors, smallholder farmers, crop associations, as well as Fertilizer Producers, Blenders, and Suppliers Associations, among others.

“We will leverage our security infrastructure to safeguard farms and ensure the safety of farmers, enabling them to resume agricultural activities without the fear of attacks.

The President reaffirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue its role in funding the agricultural value chain. Additionally, 500,000 hectares of land have already been identified and mapped for the expansion of arable land for farming purposes. Tinubu also expressed the intention to enhance revenue generated from food and agricultural exports.

Source: Channels Television

