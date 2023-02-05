Tinubu deceiving himself if he thinks northerners will vote for him’ —Pa Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere, has given a piece of advice to the All Progressives Congress’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Adebanjo urged Tinubu to stop believing that northerners will vote for him in the upcoming presidential election and instead, withdraw from the race and support the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

During a presidential campaign rally for the Labour Party in Abeokuta, Adebanjo warned Tinubu that he will be disappointed when he realizes that northerners would vote for one of their own, despite assurances from northern politicians. “All those who know Tinubu should tell him, I had always told him and I will tell him again, the northerners will not vote for him,” said Adebanjo.

He also added, “Tinubu should come back home now to support Obi, because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home. If he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back.”

Adebanjo emphasized the importance of supporting Peter Obi and the Labour Party, stating, “We are behind Obi; leaders of progressive movement are behind Obi. Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yoruba, do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been president before.”

The Afenifere leader concluded by saying that the support for Peter Obi and the Labour Party represents a desire for good governance and a desire to liberate Nigeria from the rule of the ruling class.

Ambaz (

)