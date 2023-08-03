Tinubu could not raise a cabinet within 60 days after saying he will hit the ground running- Okonkwo

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has said he did not know President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be able to raise a cabinet within 60 days after saying he will hit the ground running from the first day. Okonkwo who said this on Trust TV added that he expected the president to have named his cabinet within 24 hours after he was sworn-in, because he had almost three months to prepare his cabinet after he was declared winner of the election.

His words, “let me be very honest with you. When they made that law, I didn’t know a president who said his lifelong ambition is to be President, a President who said he will hit the ground running from the first day, a President who would remove fuel subsidy illegally from the first day could not raise a cabinet within 60 days. I expected him to do it within 24 hours. The 60 days they gave to you is not for the industrious, capable leaders, it is for the lazy leaders who are not capable.

Why am I saying this? You have almost 3 months from the time you were declared winner to prepare for your cabinet.”

(From 21:13)

