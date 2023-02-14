Tinubu Constructed 2 Roads & 2 Schools As Governor of Lagos State -PDP’s Oladimeji Fabiyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oladimeji Fabiyi, a chieftain of Atiku’s PCC, has stated that Bola Tinubu’s administration as governor of Lagos State cannot be compared to the tenure of his principal as Nigeria’s vice president. This statement was made by Oladimeji Fabiyi. During an interview on Channels TV, the head of the PDP declared that the presidential candidate representing the APC had only built two Millennium Schools when he was governor of Lagos State.

When asked about the subject, Oladimeji responded, “I truly do not want to debate this topic since he is irrelevant to us.” The transformation that took place in Lagos State while Tinubu was governor is illustrative of the stark contrast between Tinubu’s government and Atiku’s, which can be seen by comparing the two. During his time as governor of Lagos State, Tinubu was only responsible for the construction of two different highways. Lawanson Road and Ikotun-Igando Road are the names of each of these roads. My assertions are open to your inspection and verification.

In addition, he said, “Tinubu built two Millennium Schools in Lagos State while he was governor for a total cost of N5 billion.” This can also be verified by you. Concerning Lekki, it is one thing to conceive of a concept while another person is responsible for putting it into action. Tinubu did not build Lekki. My best wishes go out to Tinubu.

