Tinubu conceded that money had gone into wrong hands & they were just in pocket of few elites-Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer, The Citadel community Church, said that President Tinubu acknowledged that money had gone into wrong hands and they were just in the pocket of few elites.

Pastor Tunde Bakare made the statement in a video reported by Arise during the day program, where he was talking on state of the nation and what Tinubu should do to ease life for the Nigerian citizen.

Pastor Tunde Bakare said what is responsible to the many challenges we have in Nigeria today is policies of the current government. He said the one that worry him very much Is what he called “Impulse Leadership” which he said means, that when someone say something now and then trying to workout out solution later. He said that was the case in the issue of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

He said many Nigerians are not in support of subsidy and that everyone agreed it must go, however, he said that people want corruption to be equally dealt with.

“Most of the issues today, even President Bola Tinubu acknowledged that money had gone into wrong hands and they were just in the pocket of few elites. So if you(Tinubu) know this person, go after them, and don’t punish Nigerians for it. Kill corruption and not Nigerians.

