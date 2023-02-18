Tinubu Commits Another Blunder In Kebbi, Tells Supporters To Vote On 25th January

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Ahmed, has made yet another gaffe during his rally in Birnin Kebbi, when he enjoined his loyalists to vote for him on January 25.

In his words: “No matter what our rivals do, just take your Personal Voter’s Card on the 25th of January and cast your ballot.”

However, this is not the first time the erstwhile Lagos Governor would make a public blunder. As he had recently said Nigerian scholars would spend eight years for their tertiary education, if he is elected as the nation’s president in the forthcoming polls.

“Call me a despicable person if you spend more than eight years in the university. You will spend eight years in school.”

These blunders is one of the several reasons why Nigerians have expressed concerns about Bola’s health and mental fitness to rule a country of over two hundred million people.

Content created and supplied by: VictoryChinecherem (via 50minds

News )

