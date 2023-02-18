NEWS

Tinubu Commits Another Blunder In Kebbi, Tells Supporters To Vote On 25th January

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 30 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Commits Another Blunder In Kebbi, Tells Supporters To Vote On 25th January

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Ahmed, has made yet another gaffe during his rally in Birnin Kebbi, when he enjoined his loyalists to vote for him on January 25.

In his words: “No matter what our rivals do, just take your Personal Voter’s Card on the 25th of January and cast your ballot.”

However, this is not the first time the erstwhile Lagos Governor would make a public blunder. As he had recently said Nigerian scholars would spend eight years for their tertiary education, if he is elected as the nation’s president in the forthcoming polls.

“Call me a despicable person if you spend more than eight years in the university. You will spend eight years in school.”

These blunders is one of the several reasons why Nigerians have expressed concerns about Bola’s health and mental fitness to rule a country of over two hundred million people.

Content created and supplied by: VictoryChinecherem (via 50minds
News )

#Tinubu #Commits #Blunder #Kebbi #Tells #Supporters #Vote #25th #JanuaryTinubu Commits Another Blunder In Kebbi, Tells Supporters To Vote On 25th January Publish on 2023-02-18 15:35:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 30 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Court Dismisses Nwajiuba’s Suit Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu, Adamu To Meet APC Govs On Sunday

3 mins ago

Masari, who claimed that APC is the light, was same person that first cried for mercenaries-Adebanjo

9 mins ago

In 2015, the family of INEC REC in Kano, was burnt alive and no single arrest was made- Ayo Adebanjo

11 mins ago

Keyamo Reacts To The Large Crowd That Received Tinubu As He Arrived Borno For His Campaign Rally

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button