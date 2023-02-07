This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Commends NNPC Limited For Fuel Supply Relief

In a statement released on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s director of media and publicity for the 2023 presidential campaign, was speaking.

Tinubu “appealed to Nigerians to be calm while the government and relevant authorities continue to figure out solutions,” according to the statement.

In his statement, Tinubu expressed his sympathy for “the people, especially the underprivileged who have been obliged to suffer the brunt of the new currency policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have colluded to inflict unneeded anguish on the masses.”

He praised NNPC Limited for the improvement in the Federal Capital Territory’s fuel supply and urged the business to do more to help the entire nation.

The former Lagos governor urged Nigerians to avoid doing anything that could spark instability in the nation, even when they are rightfully furious, and reassured them that the current difficulties will soon end.

The APC candidate added, “This is a difficult time in the existence of our country when our people are forced to wait hours in line to get petrol and even receive their own money from the banks.”

“I sympathize with Nigerians across the nation, especially the poor masses, who have been forced to endure the brunt and hardships of the CBN Naira policy and gasoline scarcity to the greatest extent,” he continued.

Let’s keep the peace, preserve calm, and continue to avoid doing anything that could lead to disturbance and discord while the administration works to find solutions to these issues.

“The opposition and the adversaries of democracy seek to instigate a situation of national siege and tension that can sabotage the next general elections and foster unrest in our land.

We have to reject them. By making sure our elections are held in a calm and orderly way, we must be resolute and firm in our commitment to upholding our democracy. According to Tinubu, “I am in this race to deliver renewed hope and prosperity to all Nigerians.”

“There are no problems that will be difficult for us as a people to overcome when we stand in unity of purpose,” Tinubu emphasized.

When you choose me as president, Tinubu promised, “I will work to secure security, economic prosperity, national unity and cohesiveness. Together, we will establish a country that will be a source of joy for us all and a source of pride for every black person across the world.”

