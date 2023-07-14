Tinubu claimed he will develop Nigeria like Lagos but, 70% of Lagos revenue came from tax- Phrank Shaibu

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Mr Phrank Shaibu, who happens to be the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to hand out N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as a brazen attempt to divert public funds.

While he was talking, he said having deceptively attained presidential power, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been exposed as an economic illiterate and that, he can’t turn Nigeria’s economy around as he claimed during the 2023 presidential campaign.

He said, “Tinubu boasted that he would ‘develop Nigeria’s economy’ like that of Lagos but this was all a scam. Statistics show that over 70 percent of Lagos’ revenue comes from income tax that were paid by private companies, which had been in Lagos State for decades due to its status as Nigeria’s former capital.”

Further talking, he said that, “Tinubu promised to turn Nigeria’s economy into a $1 trillion economy but it is all a scam and can never be achieved.”

