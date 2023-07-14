NEWS

Tinubu claimed he will develop Nigeria like Lagos but, 70% of Lagos revenue came from tax- Phrank Shaibu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 373 1 minute read

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Mr Phrank Shaibu, who happens to be the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to hand out N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as a brazen attempt to divert public funds.

While he was talking, he said having deceptively attained presidential power, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been exposed as an economic illiterate and that, he can’t turn Nigeria’s economy around as he claimed during the 2023 presidential campaign.

He said, “Tinubu boasted that he would ‘develop Nigeria’s economy’ like that of Lagos but this was all a scam. Statistics show that over 70 percent of Lagos’ revenue comes from income tax that were paid by private companies, which had been in Lagos State for decades due to its status as Nigeria’s former capital.”

Further talking, he said that, “Tinubu promised to turn Nigeria’s economy into a $1 trillion economy but it is all a scam and can never be achieved.”

Moses21 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 373 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Adaramodu: Why Senate Swiftly Confirms Service Chiefs

5 mins ago

Elegant outfit inspirations by Destiny Etiko that ladies can recreate

8 mins ago

They Only Found N300k In Emefiele’s House; Does It Mean He Cannot Have N300k In His House? —Okere

19 mins ago

3 players that could wear the No.10 jersey at Chelsea next season after Pulisic’s exit

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button