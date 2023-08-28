NEWS

Tinubu chairs inaugural FEC meeting three months after assuming office

President Bola Tinubu is chairing the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced some minutes after noon on Monday, is attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, and the head of the civil service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Others attending the meeting include the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, the new ministers as well as other top government functionaries.

The council’s role, as written in the Ministers’ Statutory Powers and Duties Act, is to serve as an advisory body to the president, who serves as the FEC’s chair.

The FEC has a constitutional role in advising the president to determine the direction of government, although the president is the ultimate executive decision-maker.

The FEC is the cabinet of the federal government and is part of the executive branch with the role to serve as an advisory body to the president, who serves as its chairman.

Members of the cabinet are appointed and report to the president.

Mr Tinubu recently inaugurated the 45 ministers to serve as members of his cabinet. 

(NAN)

