Tinubu Can’t Win The Election, What Couldn’t Happen In 2015 Can’t Happen In 2023 – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has dismissed the chances of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Symfoni TV, Datti stated that the reason why Tinubu is not the Vice President of Nigeria is because in 2015 the then-presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari rejected a “certain configuration” that doesn’t work anymore in Nigeria. He said that the same configuration which Buhari rejected in 2015 can’t work in 2023 and Tinubu can’t win the election.

About 1:30 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Datti said: “The APC can not win and I have my logical reasons. The reason that Tinubu is not Vice President of Nigeria today which again you can research and see is because a certain kind of configuration doesn’t work anymore in Nigeria which President Buhari himself rejected, that is what happened. What couldn’t happen in 2015 can for God’s sake not happen in 2023. Nigeria has only worked stronger and moved forward despite the insecurity. With that APC is wasting our time”.

