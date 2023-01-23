Tinubu cannot stabilize the country, he should step down for Peter Obi -Tunde Bakari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular Nigerian politician, Pastor Tunde Bakari, has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot stabilize the country, he should step down for the presidential candidate of labour party, Peter Obi.

He stated further that Bola Ahmed Tinubu should step down honorably and give Peter Obi the chance so that Nigeria can honestly become a better nation and a true nation in the world.

According to him, I know that I got zero votes from the APC primary election, but Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot rule Nigeria with its current situation; he knows this country well, he knows he cannot do it, and he is not stable. I will advise him to step down for Peter Obi because Nigeria needs a strong, healthy man who will move this country to a better place.

He added that Bola Ahmed Tinubu “knows the truth, he knows what must be done, he knows who can remedy the situation in this country, and he knows who will help this country be better.”

