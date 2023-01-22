This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu can fix Nigeria, says Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the only candidate with the capacity to move Nigeria forward. The governor, who is also the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, made this statement during an electioneering campaign in Ogoja over the weekend.

Ayade emphasized that it was the turn of Southern Cross River to produce the next governor, adding that anything contrary would be an injustice. He urged the people to vote for the APC to reciprocate his achievements in Ogoja, which include the building of the first Vitaminized Rice Mill and the construction of a state polytechnic in the area.

In his speech, Ayade praised Tinubu for his experience and capacity as a leader, describing him as an “experiential architect with eyes-on and hands-on” who can fix Nigeria. He urged the people to vote for Tinubu and also urged them to tell every Nigerian to do the same. Ayade also stated that it was the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce a president.

The governor also spoke on why Tinubu should be voted into office, stating that he would make the infrastructural and economic development of Cross River a priority if elected. He cited Tinubu’s commitment to completing the Bakassi Deep Seaport under his first term as evidence of his ability to bring about positive change for the state. Ayade argued that if Tinubu could fix Lagos, which is the 5th biggest economy in Africa, then he can fix Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Trendingg (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #fix #Nigeria #AyadeTinubu can fix Nigeria, says Ayade Publish on 2023-01-22 22:25:16