“Tinubu Can Even Be Impeached For Announcing The Removal Of Fuel Subsidy -NLC Spokesman, Benson Upah

Arise granted the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah, an interview where he spoke about the subsidy removal and the meeting the Congress had with the presidency.

The NLC Spokesman said, “I still recall clearly when President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced, with all candour and arrogance, that the fuel subsidy is gone on the inauguration day. It was so cavalier. When he was doing that, subsidy was said to run till the end of June. The president did not know that he was breaching the appropriation act for making such an announcement and the consequence of doing so is that it is an impeachable offense (he could even get impeached for doing so).”

Speaking further, Benson Upah said, “if a president violates the appropriation act without recourse to the national assembly, it is actually an impeachable offense. Three days after his announcement, the pump price changed and we were alarmed. For this reason , we said we will protest against it but when the government reached out to us in good conscience, we went for a meeting with them.”

Lastly, Benson Upah said, “while holding the second meeting with the presidency, they acted in bad faith by procuring a restraining order from the court which halted the protest. They lured us into the Aso villa for negotiation. We later agreed to listen to them for everybody’s sake.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 3rd – 7th minutes).

