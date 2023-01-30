Tinubu Can Continue The Good Governance That Began From 2015 Under Buhari’s Regime – Bayo Onanuga.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known APC chieftain and spokesman of the Tinubu/Shattima campaign council, Bayo Onanuga while speaking with the press has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hired social media influencers to circulate fake news against the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

He also claimed that the PDP had created parody social media accounts of some national newspapers for political offensives against Bola Tinubu.

However, the APC chieftain, Bayo Onanuga urged Nigerians, especially the APC supporters in the Northern part of the country to disregard such information and consider it as fake news.

Bayo Onanuga also said that the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari have been working so hard to solve many of Nigeria’s long time problems, and it’s only another APC administration of Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima that can continue, sustain, and improve the good governance that began from 2015.

Source: TheCable.

Sunday123 (

)