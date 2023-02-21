NEWS

Tinubu Can Be Both Jose Mourinho And Lionel Messi – Adamu Garba Says As He Shares Throwback Pictures

Tinubu Can Be Both Jose Mourinho And Lionel Messi – Adamu Garba Says As He Shares Throwback Pictures

It’s no longer news that the presidential election scheduled for February 25 is just a few days away and there have been different types of campaigning and canvassing to the electorates ahead of the election.

One of the APC presidential spokesperson, Adamu Garba took to his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures of his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu playing football and as well giving instructions to some football players and it’s obvious that these pictures are throwback pictures. He added an interesting caption saying that Tinubu can be both Lionel Messi and Jose Mourinho because he is a genius and he claims that Nigeria will enjoy him if they vote for him.

These pictures might go viral in the next few hours as the election is fast approaching but how much impact does Adamu Garba want to convince people to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Tinubu might still be as intelligent as he was in these throwback pictures?

