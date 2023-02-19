This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu campaigns in Borno, vows true governance

Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress touch down in Meduguri, the capital city of Borno for Presidential campaign rally on Saturday.

While speaking to the mammoth crowd that welcomed him at APC presidential campaign rally ground, Bola Tinubu promised to rebuild Nigeria if elected in 2023 Presidential election.

However, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Murtala Ajaka, has expressed confidence that despite the fuel scarcity and new Naira scarcity, the people of Borno State and the North-East will vote overwhelmingly for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the poll.

Ajaka disclosed that the success recorded at the campaign rally of Tinubu where hundreds of thousands of supporters trooped out to receive him was evidence of his conviction in the upcoming elections.

Tinubu will beat the opposition of People Democratic Party, New Nigeria People Party and Labour Party in Borno state. According to Ajaka Tinubu is expected to square up against his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigerian Peoples Party, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso; the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore and 13 other political gladiators on Saturday.

