Tinubu Campaigned In The SE, No One Was Harassed But Obidients Were Attacked In Lagos-Ifaluyi-Isibor

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, including some members of the Labour Party Presidential campaign council held their Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State today.

Unfortunately, there have been several reports, pictures, and videos of Labor Party, LP, supporters being attacked by unknown people.

Below are some pictures from the scene of the attacks…

This particular information has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including a former member of the House of Representatives and active member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, took to the social media platform to react.

Speaking on the incident, the strong supporter of the Labour Party, LP, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor noted that Bola Tinubu held his Presidential campaign rally in the South East, and during the campaign, no one was harassed, but during the Labour Party, LP, Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State, some Labour Party supporters were attacked.

Speaking further, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor noted that the Obidients movement cannot be stopped.

