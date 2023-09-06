Tinubu Campaigned For Buhari Twice& Today He Is Telling Us That He Handed Him A Battered Economy-PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his administration clocks 100 days.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. His government has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians across the country as the administration is set to clock 100 days.

Recall that Finance Minister, Wale Edun recently stated that President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a battered economy, adding that the last time the country witnessed economic development was during the administration of former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The Punch paper reported that reacting to the statement by Wale Edun, the Deputy Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor said; “President Tinubu should bury his head in shame. He was the national leader of the All Progressives Congress that brought about the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari which turned out to be a monumental failure.”

(Photo Credit – PDP Official Twitter Page)

He added; “Like Buhari, Tinubu has started cluelessly, subjecting millions of Nigerians to untold hardship. They have sent Edun to make excuses for them but Nigerians should be aware that the man who asked them to blame him if Buhari failed is already out to tell them that he has nothing to offer.”

He stated further; “He (Tinubu) campaigned for Buhari twice and today he is telling us that his predecessor handed him a battered economy. This is a shameful admission but Nigerians are not fooled.”

