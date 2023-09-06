Tinubu Campaigned For Buhari Twice & Today He Is Telling Us That He Handed Him A Battered Economy-PDP

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration reaches 100 days, the Peoples Democratic Party has attacked him.

On May 29, 2023, Muhammadu Buhari was succeeded by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the administration approaches its 100th day, many Nigerians around the nation have praised and denounced his leadership.

Remember how Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, recently said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country’s president, inherited a weakened economy and that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s term as president was the last time the nation had economic growth.

According to The Punch paper, Timothy Osadolor, the deputy youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, responded to Wale Edun’s statement by saying that President Tinubu should “bury his head in shame.” He was the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, which was responsible for bringing about Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, which was an abject disaster.

He added; “Like Buhari, Tinubu got off to a clumsy start, putting millions of Nigerians through unimaginable agony. Nigerians need to be aware that the man who asked them to hold Buhari accountable if he failed has already arrived to inform them that he has nothing to offer. They have dispatched Edun to make excuses for them.

He stated further; Tinubu twice participated in Buhari’s campaign, and now he is telling us that his predecessor left him with a weakened economy. Nigerians are not duped, notwithstanding this disgusting revelation.

