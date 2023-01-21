Tinubu campaign director resigns weeks to elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Director of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, Naja’atu Muhammad, has left the position.

She worked for the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress as the director of civil society.

67-year-old Naja’atu announced his resignation one month prior to the presidential election.

She also bemoaned the state of the nation in her resignation letter from last Saturday, which was sent to Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman.

She claims that, “it was challenging for her to continue participating in party politics because of recent developments in the political and democratic environment.”

“Given the challenges we face, I must continue to lead the battle for a better Nigeria as long as I have a clear conscience and as long as I am fully committed to my country.”

She claimed that, “she quit the circumstance when she realized that her principles and beliefs were no longer consistent with party’s politics.”

Naja’atu asserts that, “party programs lack ideological divisions and serve only as robes that politicians wear to satisfy their personal needs and interests.”

“Anyone who is sincerely engaged in addressing the causes of our issues will receive my assistance. If one wants to keep their word on such promises, they must be ready to act decisively and strongly.” She added.

She expressed sadness at the fact that people are still unable to receive basic services and are living in instability, poverty, and inequality.

Naja’atu claims that, “in order to resolve the difficulties, patriotic and competent leadership at all levels of government must coordinate their efforts.”

