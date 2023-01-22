This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, a director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has resigned from her appointment barely one month to the election.

The Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign council’s director of the Civil Society directorate was 67-year-old Naja’atu.

Her resignation was announced in a letter dated January 19, 2023 that was sent to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman.

The letter from the former national commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC) lamented the status of the country and urged readers to continue the fight for a better Nigeria while maintaining their moral integrity.

She continued by saying that she could no longer continue to engage in partisan politics due to recent changes in the political and democratic spheres.

The letter states: “In accordance with Article 9.5 I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, I am writing to you to inform you of my resignation from the APC” (APC). By means of this letter, I’m also letting you know that I’m resigning from my position as director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s directorate of Civil Society.

“It has been a wonderful honor to collaborate with you to support the development of our beloved country. But I’m unable to continue to take part in party politics in light of a number of recent changes to the nation’s political and democratic landscape.

The difficulties that Nigeria is currently facing force me to continue leading the fight for a better nation while maintaining my moral integrity and complete loyalty to my beloved Nigeria.

Please accept my deepest gratitude for your leadership as the APC Chairman.

