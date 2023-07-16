Tinubu Calls for Dismissal of Atiku and Obi Petitions

According to the Nation, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are urging the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss claims made by the PDP, the Labour Party, and their respective presidential aspirants, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi.

These claims assert that a candidate must secure at least 25 percent of the votes in the FCT to become president.

Tinubu and Shettima argue that these claims may stem from either a misinterpretation of the Constitution or a misunderstanding of the relevant provisions within the nation’s fundamental law.

They expressed these arguments in separate sets of final written addresses submitted in response to the petitions filed by Atiku, PDP, Obi, and LP, contesting the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Tinubu/Shettima legal team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, lodged the two final addresses on Friday.

Tinubu and Shettima characterized both petitions as lacking substance and relevance, as neither provided substantial evidence to support the plaintiffs’ claims of election law violations or the ineligibility of the APC’s presidential and vice presidential candidates.

According to the defendants, these petitions fail to address essential electoral misconducts such as election rigging, ballot box snatching, ballot box stuffing, violence, thuggery, vote buying, voters’ intimidation, disenfranchisement, and interference by the military or the police.

Tinubu and Shettima further argued that the petitioners’ grievances primarily revolve around the alleged failure to electronically upload certain election results to the INEC Election Result Viewing (IREV) portal.

They also mentioned a remote claim that Tinubu did not achieve 25 percent of the votes in the FCT. However, the petitioners did not provide substantial evidence to support these claims.

Highlighting the election results, Tinubu confidently stated that he secured a remarkable 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku/PDP trailed behind with 6,984,520 votes, and Obi/LP came in third with 6,101,533 votes.

Furthermore, the defendants noted that they achieved over 25 percent of the total votes cast in 29 states, whereas Atiku reached the threshold in 21 states and Obi in only 16 states and the FCT.

The irony arises from Atiku receiving 16.13 percent of the FCT votes compared to Tinubu’s 19.76 percent in the same region, yet Atiku seeks to be declared the winner and invalidate Tinubu’s victory based on the FCT percentage claim.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Constitution, the respondents explained that the absence of a comma after the term “states” in Section 134(2)(b) clarifies that the FCT should be considered conjunctively with the states.

Deting from this interpretation would lead to chaos and contradict the legislature’s original intent. The respondents pointed out that the petitioners acknowledged the FCT as the 37th state, listed after the other 36 states in paragraph 107 of their petition.

They also criticized the LP candidate’s pursuit of victory despite placing a distant third in the election.

Regarding the Obi/LP petition, the respondents deemed it reliant on frivolous allegations, such as the failure to electronically upload results, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, and an unlawful nomination claim due to Shettima’s alleged improper nomination.

The respondents further criticized the petitioners’ claims regarding the qualifications of Tinubu and Shettima, asserting that the petitioners failed to substantiate their allegations while the respondents provided ample evidence of their eligibility.

Tinubu and Shettima argued that the testimonies of the witnesses called by the petitioners were unreliable, while their sole witness, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, presented strong competence to testify on relevant matters, including the US proceedings and the intentions behind the Electoral Act, 2022.

In conclusion, the head of the respondents’ legal team, Chief Olaonipekun, SAN, referenced the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, stating that this case lacks evidence and substantiation.

