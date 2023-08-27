‘Tinubu Cajoled Nigerians With Renewed Hope And People Quickly Aligned With Him’ – Lekan Ojo

A Chieftain of the Ruling All Progressive Congress, Jackson Lekan Ojo has alleged that President Bola Tinubu cajoled Nigerians with the renewed hope tagline that has a correlation with the aborted MKO Abiola’s hope slogan of 1993. According to Sun , he stated that the expectations of Nigerians to see the new administration outperforming the previous administration has not been fulfilled over the years. According to him, Nigerians at this point will have to beg the former President Buhari to come back amid the recent downturn in the economy.

He said, ”The expectation of everybody is to see a new administration outperforming the previous administration. But in Nigeria, the reverse is always the case. In 2015, Nigerians voted the People’s Democratic Party PDP, out of power and elected the All Progressives Congress, APC. But today, we are begging PDP to come back. Tinubu cajoled Nigerians with renewed hope and people quickly aligned with him because the mantra seemed to have correlation with the aborted MKO Abiola’s hope 1993 slogan.”

