Tinubu: Buhari Has Messed Up – Baba Ahmed Laments Over Cash Scarcity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that the naira redesign policy proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is a strategy to demarket the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

This was said by the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview on “The 2023 Verdict” on Channels Television.

President Buhari, according to Baba-Ahmed, erred by endorsing the CBN strategy.

He claimed that the strategy was intended to harm the chances of winning the election in 2023.

Speaking further, he said that given that numerous people, including Tinubu, had stated that the new naira was intended to undermine his candidacy, it was perplexing that Buhari continued to assert that he was fully behind the APC candidate.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has screwed up,” he remarked.

to have permitted this type of crisis to occur on election night while you are actively working to get your party elected.

“The APC is using this money issue as a key demarketing tactic. The worst possible opponent of the APC could not have come up with a better plan than the debacle surrounding the production of naira notes if he wanted to see them lose this election.

“Their own personnel claimed that everything was planned to make Tinubu lose. Even the governors claimed it was planned to defeat the nominee. The candidate claims that it was done on purpose for him to lose, and President Buhari is constantly telling him to “vote for him.”

