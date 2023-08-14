Tinubu: Buhari handed power over to you & 1st thing you want is to bring war into his backyard-Yusuf

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Fmr. Ex. Sec. National Health Insurance Scheme, said that former President Muhammadu Buhari handed power over to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that the first thing that Tinubu want to pay him with is to bring war into his backyard.

Prof. Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Focus program when he was airing his view on Niger coup and why Nigeria should not go to war with Niger.

Prof Usman said there is no reason for Nigeria to engage Niger militarily. He said that they have collectively said in the north that they don’t want war against Niger.

He said those people saying that Nigeria intervened militarily in Gambia, Sierra Leon, Liberia etc, he said all those places are not across the border of Katsina where he came from, or Daura where Buhari came from, or Sokoto where Sultan came from or Maiduguri where the Shehu Borno came from. He said there is close tie between Nigerien and those of them in the north. he said just like Buhari, he also has people in Niger.

“APC former President handed over power to you(Tinubu) and the first thing that you want to pay him with is bring war in his backyard…You don’t have that respect for him?”

Watch video here (18:17)

pecial (

)