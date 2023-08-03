Tinubu Brought Back People Who Have Been Rejected By Nigerians Through The Back Door—Yabagi Sani

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, an energy and Crude oil expert, and the current National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Yabagi Sani, has alleged that no Nigerian is Impressed with the President’s ministerial list, stating that the president brought his nominees through the back door.

According to him, the nominees had previously been rejected by the Nigerian people. Further stating that this behavior of the President is different from what is expected of him.

The IPAC Chairman, when asked to give his opinions concerning the ministerial list submitted by the President, replied, “No Nigerian will tell you that he or she is impressed with the list the president has brought out. I’m disappointed—hopefully disappointed—because Mr. President is behaving differently from what I expected of him.

President Tinubu has personified the politics of this country as “Democracy”. A man who lived all his life as a democratic individual and fought with his life to ensure that we have the Democracy we are enjoying today now comes and embarks on policies that he knows are anti-people.

Some of those he appointed as ministers were rejected by the people; they contested and were rejected. So how can you bring them back through the back door and say they must preside over the affairs of the people? That’s not the country we want to run. You want to stop corruption, so don’t put faces that personify corruption as your lieutenants, because what the ministers will be doing Is exercising the power of the president in their respective ministries; they are actually the president, so don’t tell me these people are you.”

