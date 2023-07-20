“Tinubu Brings Strength, Self Respect, Dignity To The Table” – Femi Fani Kayode

On his Twitter handle, Femi Fani Kayode was showering praises on the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He admitted that Tinubu is a confident, strong and enlightened Nigerian who appreciates the noble history of his people. He also regarded Tinubu as a caring president who will do everything to fight for the best interest of his people.

Further speaking on his Twitter page, he said, “That, in my view, is one of the most important things that President Tinubu brings to the table. It includes honour, strength, self-respect, dignity, fortitude, resilience, faith in God and in ourselves and an appreciation of who we really are and the wonderful innovations and contributions that we have to offer the world.”

He also went on to say, “Tinubu represents the new African leader that will not genoflect, shake, tremble and quiver before those leaders and nations that believe that they are superior to ours”.

